The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will host the Boston Bruins (64-12-5) -- who've won seven straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN to see the Canadiens try to hold off the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Bruins vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/23/2023 Bruins Canadiens 4-2 BOS 1/24/2023 Canadiens Bruins 4-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 170 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 296 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 81 60 50 110 109 51 42.1% Brad Marchand 72 21 45 66 82 42 39.3% Patrice Bergeron 77 27 31 58 21 38 61% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4% Pavel Zacha 81 21 36 57 34 31 44.2%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 296 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

With 221 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players