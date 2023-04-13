The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) will aim to extend a seven-game road win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-280) Canadiens (+235) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 81.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (57-13).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter, Boston has a 15-3 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 73.7% chance to win.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 296 (2nd) Goals 223 (26th) 170 (1st) Goals Allowed 300 (29th) 62 (9th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 76 (30th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston went over in three of its past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins' 296 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in league play this season with 170 (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+126) leads the league this season .

