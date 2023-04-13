Bruins vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) will aim to extend a seven-game road win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-280)
|Canadiens (+235)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 81.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (57-13).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter, Boston has a 15-3 record (winning 83.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 73.7% chance to win.
Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|296 (2nd)
|Goals
|223 (26th)
|170 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|300 (29th)
|62 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|76 (30th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston went over in three of its past 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 1.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 296 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in league play this season with 170 (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+126) leads the league this season .
