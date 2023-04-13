How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will host the Boston Bruins (64-12-5) -- who've won seven straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN to see the Bruins and the Canadiens meet.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Canadiens vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/23/2023
|Bruins
|Canadiens
|4-2 BOS
|1/24/2023
|Canadiens
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 296 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.
- With 221 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|81
|24
|40
|64
|50
|42
|47.5%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|40
|19
|59.3%
|Michael Matheson
|47
|8
|25
|33
|71
|40
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 170 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins' 296 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 29 goals during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|81
|60
|50
|110
|109
|51
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|72
|21
|45
|66
|82
|42
|39.3%
|Patrice Bergeron
|77
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
|Pavel Zacha
|81
|21
|36
|57
|34
|31
|44.2%
