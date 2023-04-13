The Montreal Canadiens (31-43-6) will host the Boston Bruins (64-12-5) -- who've won seven straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN to see the Bruins and the Canadiens meet.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

Canadiens vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/23/2023 Bruins Canadiens 4-2 BOS 1/24/2023 Canadiens Bruins 4-2 BOS

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have allowed 296 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 29th in the league.

With 221 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 81 24 40 64 50 42 47.5% Kirby Dach 58 14 24 38 31 27 38.3% Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 - Mike Hoffman 67 14 20 34 40 19 59.3% Michael Matheson 47 8 25 33 71 40 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 170 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 296 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players