Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has a double and two walks while batting .176.
- In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Arroyo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.17 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender five home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Springs (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
