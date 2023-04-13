On Thursday, Justin Turner (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has two doubles and eight walks while batting .233.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 12 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Turner has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.4 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Springs (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.