Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Justin Turner (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has two doubles and eight walks while batting .233.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 12 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Turner has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.4 per game).
- The Rays are sending Springs (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
