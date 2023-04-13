On Thursday, Reese McGuire (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has three doubles and a walk while hitting .474.

In five of seven games this year (71.4%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

McGuire has driven in a run in one game this season.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings