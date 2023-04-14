On Friday, Alex Verdugo (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 38.5% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (30.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this year (61.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings