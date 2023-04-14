The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox will meet on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Mike Trout and Alex Verdugo among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Red Sox are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Angels (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston games have finished above the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 7.8 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Boston has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 13 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 3-4 5-3 0-5 2-5 3-3

