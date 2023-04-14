Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .132 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- In four of 13 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Casas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (23.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval (1-0) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.