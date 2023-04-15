The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .436.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.7% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (28.6%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings