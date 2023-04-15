After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .171 with two doubles and two walks.
  • This season, Arroyo has posted at least one hit in five of 13 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Anderson (1-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
