After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .115 with two doubles and three walks.
  • In three of 10 games this season, Wong got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Anderson (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
