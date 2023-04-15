Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 5, Brown put up 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in a 97-93 win against the Raptors.

Below, we look at Brown's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.6 26.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 4.1 PRA 36.5 37 37.4 PR -- 33.5 33.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.1 points per game, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 26 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

