Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels face the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Angels are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (-105). The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in one of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 14 chances this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-4 3-4 5-3 1-5 2-5 4-3

