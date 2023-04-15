The Los Angeles Angels versus Boston Red Sox game on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 18 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Boston is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Red Sox rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 76 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.24 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.467 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Nick Pivetta will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing five innings without allowing a run.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Nick Pivetta - 4/11/2023 Rays L 7-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays L 9-7 Away Chris Sale Taj Bradley 4/13/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels W 5-3 Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels - Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels - Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels - Home Chris Sale Shohei Ohtani 4/18/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins - Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Mahle

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.