The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (batting .100 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .122 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In four of 14 games this season, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.

He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings