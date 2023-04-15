The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (batting .100 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .122 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In four of 14 games this season, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.6% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.
  • He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels will look to Anderson (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.