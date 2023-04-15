Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (batting .100 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .122 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In four of 14 games this season, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4%.
- He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels will look to Anderson (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
