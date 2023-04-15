On Saturday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is hitting .000 with a walk.
  • In nine games this year, Chang has no hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Chang has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Anderson (1-0) starts for the Angels, his third this season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
