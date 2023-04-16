After hitting .188 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while batting .159.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings