Sunday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (7-8) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (7-7) at 1:35 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 8-5 victory for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Red Sox will call on Garrett Whitlock (0-1) against the Angels and Reid Detmers.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, Angels 6.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won five of those games.

Boston has entered nine games this season favored by -120 or more and are 5-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 85 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 5.36 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.

