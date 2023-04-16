Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder -- 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .200 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In five of 10 games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this season (40.0%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
