After hitting .133 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .133.

Casas has had a base hit in five of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year (26.7%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

