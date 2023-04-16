Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Yu Chang -- 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Angels.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .105 with a home run and a walk.
- Chang notched a hit in one of 10 games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Chang has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
