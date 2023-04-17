The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play Monday for the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET on .

You can tune in to to watch as the Bruins and the Panthers square off.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS 11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA 10/17/2022 Bruins Panthers 5-3 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players