The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Monday, April 17, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins have -225 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+180).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 49 of 82 games this season.

In the 21 times this season the Bruins have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 17-4 in those games.

The Panthers won the single game they played as the underdog this season.

Boston is 9-3 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Florida has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop David Pastrnak 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (+150) 4.5 (-154) Taylor Hall 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Tyler Bertuzzi 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 6-4-0 6.1 3.2 2.2

