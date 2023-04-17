On Monday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 16 hits.

Turner enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%) Turner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings