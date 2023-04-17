Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Raimel Tapia, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Monday at 11:10 AM ET.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .333 with a home run and a walk.
- In four of 11 games this season, Tapia got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Tapia has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this year.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels will send Ohtani (2-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's .47 ERA ranks first, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
