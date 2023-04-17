Monday's game between the Boston Red Sox (8-8) and the Los Angeles Angels (7-8) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 11:10 AM on April 17.

The Los Angeles Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (2-0, .47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM ET

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM ET
Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (87 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.08 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule