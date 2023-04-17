Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will attempt to knock off Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox when the teams square off on Monday at 11:10 AM ET.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Red Sox have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the six contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has played as an underdog of +135 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 10 of its 16 chances.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 3-4 7-3 1-5 2-5 6-3

