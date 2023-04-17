How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels will see Brayan Bello on the hill for the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a four-game series, Monday at 11:10 AM ET.
Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 11:10 AM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 21 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Boston ranks ninth in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 87 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.
- Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.414 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bello gets the nod for the Red Sox and will make his first start of the season.
- The last time the 23-year-old righty pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 1, throwing four innings as the starter against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taj Bradley
|4/13/2023
|Rays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/14/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/15/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Anderson
|4/16/2023
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Reid Detmers
|4/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Sonny Gray
|4/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Joe Ryan
|4/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Mahle
|4/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Freddy Peralta
|4/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Wade Miley
