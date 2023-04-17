After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 11:10 AM ET on Monday.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .133 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In five of 15 games this year, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

In 26.7% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0%.

He has scored a run in three of 15 games so far this year.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings