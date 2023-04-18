Alex Verdugo -- hitting .324 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.832) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 82.4% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (64.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings