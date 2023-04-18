Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|214
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|214.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|213.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|213.5
|-220
|+190
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +441 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allow 106.9 per contest (first in the league).
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and giving up 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- These teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 14.3 more than this game's total.
- These teams give up 220 points per game combined, six more points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has put together a 42-38-2 ATS record so far this year.
- New York is 45-36-1 ATS this year.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|32.5
|+100
|38.0
|Donovan Mitchell
|32.5
|+100
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|20.5
|-130
|17.0
|Darius Garland
|20.5
|-130
|21.6
|Evan Mobley
|14.5
|-130
|8.0
