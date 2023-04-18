The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 214.5 points in 47 of 82 games this season.

Cleveland has an average total of 219.1 in its outings this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has won 47, or 73.4%, of the 64 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 62 of 82 games this season.

The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.1, 14.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York's ATS record is 46-36-0 this year.

The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 62 75.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.

Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).

The Cavaliers average only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total six times.

This year, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

