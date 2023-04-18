The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 229.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 42 times.
  • The average total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -600 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.
  • Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

