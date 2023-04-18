The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 229.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 229.5 points 42 times.

The average total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -600 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over four times.

Boston sports a better record against the spread at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

