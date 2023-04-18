In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston is 29-2 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

Boston is 39-3 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.4.

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than on the road (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries