After hitting .147 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while hitting .160.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings