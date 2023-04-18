After hitting .147 with a double and a walk in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while hitting .160.
  • Arroyo has gotten a hit in six of 16 games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
