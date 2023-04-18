The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, will play at 7:00 PM on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White, in his most recent time out, had 24 points, seven assists and two blocks in a 112-99 win over the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.4 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 24.5 19.9 23.7 PR -- 16 19.9 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 38 24 5 7 4 2 0 4/9/2023 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 36 18 4 7 2 1 1 11/16/2022 31 16 5 10 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.