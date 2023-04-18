Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 14 RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (18) this season while batting .273 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on six occasions (37.5%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (37.5%, and 10% of his trips to the plate).
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with two or more RBI four times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 16 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.60).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
