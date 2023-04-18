On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six home runs, two walks and 14 RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (18) this season while batting .273 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Devers has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on six occasions (37.5%).

In six games this season, he has homered (37.5%, and 10% of his trips to the plate).

Devers has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (eight of 16), with two or more RBI four times (25.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 16 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings