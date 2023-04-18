After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Reese McGuire and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Angels.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has three doubles and a walk while hitting .385.

McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), with multiple hits three times (30.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

McGuire has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings