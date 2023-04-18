Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- In seven of 12 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's .53 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
