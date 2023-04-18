The Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook included, will play at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Westbrook, in his last game (April 16 win against the Suns) put up nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and three blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Westbrook's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Russell Westbrook Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.9 18.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 4.8 Assists 7.5 7.5 8.0 PRA 31.5 29.2 31 PR -- 21.7 23 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Russell Westbrook Insights vs. the Suns

Westbrook's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Clippers average 101.0 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Suns concede 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Suns have given up 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Suns give up 23.4 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Russell Westbrook vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 36 9 11 8 1 3 2 4/9/2023 40 25 7 9 2 0 1 11/22/2022 31 21 3 5 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.