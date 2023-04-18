The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers face off in the opening round, with Game 2 next to come.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns score are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 46.6% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 32-17 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Clippers average just two more points per game (113.6) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 34-8.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have performed better in home games this year, scoring 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 113.9.

The Suns are sinking 12.5 treys per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers score fewer points per game at home (112.7) than on the road (114.4), but also allow fewer at home (110.6) than away (115.6).

At home the Clippers are collecting 24.1 assists per game, 0.4 more than away (23.7).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cameron Payne Questionable Back

Clippers Injuries