Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 18, 2023
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player prop bet odds for Russell Westbrook and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-125)
|4.5 (-143)
|4.5 (-167)
|1.5 (-161)
- Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Booker's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).
- He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-118)
|7.5 (-133)
|5.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+105)
- Kevin Durant is averaging 29.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.6 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- Durant averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 7.5).
- Durant's assist average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).
- Durant, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers
Russell Westbrook Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (-125)
|6.5 (-125)
|7.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+125)
- Westbrook's 15.9 points per game are 0.6 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Westbrook has pulled down 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).
- Westbrook averages 7.5 assists, equal to Tuesday's over/under.
- Westbrook averages 1.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
Mason Plumlee Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|5.5 (-139)
|5.5 (-139)
|1.5 (+125)
- The 5.5-point total set for Mason Plumlee on Tuesday is 5.3 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Plumlee has grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game, 3.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (1.5).
