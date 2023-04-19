On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.343 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, six walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .879, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .464. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 during his last games.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

In five games this year (27.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

