Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- hitting .217 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .171 with four doubles and three walks.
- In five of 14 games this year, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.