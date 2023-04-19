Connor Wong -- hitting .217 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .171 with four doubles and three walks.
  • In five of 14 games this year, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
