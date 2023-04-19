Connor Wong -- hitting .217 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Fenway Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .171 with four doubles and three walks.

In five of 14 games this year, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings