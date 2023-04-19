Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 20 hits, batting .286 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits seven times (41.2%).
- He has homered in 35.3% of his games this season, and 9.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has driven home a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.