The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 1-for-2 with two RBI last time in action, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .393 with three doubles and a walk.
  • McGuire has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • In three games this year, McGuire has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.62).
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and fifth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
