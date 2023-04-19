Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.206 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .205.
- Refsnyder has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 13 games so far this season.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (3-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
