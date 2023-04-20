The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .261.
  • Turner has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Turner has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 2.70 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Maeda (0-2) starts for the Twins, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
