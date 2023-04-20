The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (hitting .205 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBI), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Fenway Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 20 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .270 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 76th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.9% of those games.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.9% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), with two or more RBI four times (22.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings